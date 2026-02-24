Aam Aadmi Party Criticizes SAD's Gangster and Drug Culture Legacy
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of fostering gangster culture and drug problems during their governance. They criticized SAD for their recent election promises to tackle these issues, highlighting AAP's ongoing efforts to combat these problems under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of enabling the rise of gangsters and drug issues during its rule from 2007 to 2017. AAP's criticism came as a response to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who pledged to declare gangsters as terrorists if SAD wins the 2027 elections.
The AAP highlighted what they described as a hypocritical stance by SAD, accusing them of promoting the same gangster culture and drug problems they now campaign against. AAP's media in-charge, Baltej Pannu, questioned the responsibility of SAD in the proliferation of gangsters and synthetic drugs, termed 'chitta', during their regime.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP claims to be actively running a campaign against drug trafficking and gangster activities. The party continues to spotlight these efforts as part of their current governance strategy, seeking to distance themselves from SAD's past failures.
