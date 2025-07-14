Left Menu

BJP vs RJD: A Clash Over Alleged Voter List Frauds

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accuses RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions, labeling them the 'Gaali alliance'. Yadav, countering the accusations about foreign names on voter lists, blames the NDA government for any discrepancies, raising questions about the Electoral Commission's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:04 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing political skirmish, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of attacking democratic institutions. Dubbed the 'Gaali alliance,' Bhandari alleged that their criticisms of the media, Election Commission, and Supreme Court illustrate their opposition to constitutional mandates.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari stated, "These individuals are now maligning media sources as anti-democracy and anti-constitution. Be it the media, the Election Commission, or the Supreme Court, those acting fairly face issues with Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi." He asserted that voters in Bihar would prevent the 'Gaali alliance' from gaining power due to their derogatory rhetoric.

Tejashwi Yadav, on the other hand, dismissed claims about voter list discrepancies involving foreign nationals as baseless, pointing fingers at the NDA for such irregularities. Highlighting past electoral failures, he questioned the legitimacy of recent electoral processes under the BJP's watch, criticizing them for alleged electoral fraud and governmental misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

