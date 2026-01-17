Empowering Democracy: Building the New Backbone of Justice in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the pivotal role of a robust judiciary in fortifying democracy. Speaking at a ceremony where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation for integrated court complexes in several districts, Adityanath highlighted the ease of accessing justice as key to effective governance.

The chief minister announced that these new district court complexes are pilot projects designed to expand judicial reach to every citizen. He reiterated the government's commitment to completing judicial work swiftly and without negligence in pursuit of enhanced governance and judicial services across the state.

With construction costs estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, the first phase of these facilities is underway in six districts. The complexes will include courtrooms, advocate chambers, and amenities, marking a significant leap forward in Uttar Pradesh's legal infrastructure and embodying the state's vision for integrated judicial models.

