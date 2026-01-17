Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: Building the New Backbone of Justice in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of a strong judiciary for democracy's empowerment during a ceremony with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The event marked the launch of integrated court complexes in six districts, aiming to make justice more accessible and improve judicial infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:38 IST
Empowering Democracy: Building the New Backbone of Justice in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the pivotal role of a robust judiciary in fortifying democracy. Speaking at a ceremony where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation for integrated court complexes in several districts, Adityanath highlighted the ease of accessing justice as key to effective governance.

The chief minister announced that these new district court complexes are pilot projects designed to expand judicial reach to every citizen. He reiterated the government's commitment to completing judicial work swiftly and without negligence in pursuit of enhanced governance and judicial services across the state.

With construction costs estimated at Rs 1,500 crore, the first phase of these facilities is underway in six districts. The complexes will include courtrooms, advocate chambers, and amenities, marking a significant leap forward in Uttar Pradesh's legal infrastructure and embodying the state's vision for integrated judicial models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026