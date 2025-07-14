Axiom-4 Dragon Heads Home: Crew Awaits Safe Splashdown

The Axiom-4 mission's Dragon spacecraft has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), and anticipation builds for its safe return. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's parents expressed their prayers for his successful landing, with his father, Shambu Dayal Shukla, sharing the family's pride and the nation's admiration for their son's achievements.

The mission marks a significant accomplishment, having conducted over 60 scientific studies and more than 20 outreach events. Asha Shukla, Group Captain Shukla's mother, emphasized the family's deep hope and optimism for the safe completion of the journey, as the crew prepares for a splashdown scheduled off the coast of California.

According to NASA updates, the Dragon spacecraft undocked from the Harmony module at 7:15 a.m. EDT, initiating its return to Earth. SpaceX confirmed the spacecraft is executing departure burns to ensure a safe re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, targeting a safe landing approximately 22.5 hours after undocking.

