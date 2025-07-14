ZPM Government's One-Year Achievements Spark Optimism in Mizoram

Mizoram's Home Minister, K. Sapdanga, has reported significant achievements by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government within its inaugural year. Speaking at a party assembly in Aizawl, Sapdanga praised the administration's flagship initiatives, citing their substantial impact on local communities.

Soon after the election victory, Chief Minister Lalduhoma mandated a 100-day preparation period for ministers before formally engaging in their roles. This structured approach facilitated the swift execution of government objectives, Sapdanga explained, underscoring its importance in achieving early successes.

Financial support has been allocated for agriculture, with three lakh quintals of turmeric sourced from 672 locations, impacting over 20,000 farming households. Additionally, the Hand Holding Scheme is being implemented to assist young entrepreneurs. In healthcare, the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme targets poorer families, with a Review Committee established to enhance coordination between governmental and private health sectors, promoting transparency and efficiency.

Reforming social welfare measures, the government is also working to expand pension coverage for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and widows. These initiatives underscore the administration's commitment to sustainable and responsive governance.

