Himachal's Healthcare Revolution: A Rs 3,000 Crore Investment

In a major initiative to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a strategic investment of Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years. Addressing a gathering at the State-Level Health Dialogue Session in Shimla, the chief minister emphasized the significance of robust health administration and unveiled plans for infrastructure enhancements under JICA Phase-II, worth Rs 1,300 crore.

The comprehensive strategy involves decentralization of administrative powers, allowing chief medical officers, block medical officers, and medical superintendents more autonomy to make financial decisions. This move is aimed at expediting procedures and enhancing efficiency within the healthcare ecosystem. Additional budgets will be set aside to meet the immediate needs of hospitals.

Further underpinning the government's commitment, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted efforts to recruit more doctors, enhance salaries for trainee doctors, and develop model health institutions equipped with advanced medical technology. The replacement of outdated equipment and reinforcement of security measures through the Ex-Servicemen Corporation are also pivotal to this healthcare overhaul.