Wall Street Steadfast Amid Tariff Tempest

Wall Street stocks advanced slightly despite renewed tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump. Investors focused on upcoming economic reports and earnings season. The market displayed resilience, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs, while communication services led the gains amid volatile energy and chip sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:53 IST
Wall Street stocks experienced a modest rise on Monday as investors largely ignored another round of tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite Trump's weekend promise of 30% tariffs on EU and Mexican imports starting August 1, market participants held firm, focusing instead on forthcoming economic data and the earnings season kickoff.

While the EU delayed retaliatory actions until August, hoping for negotiations, investor reactions were subdued. Markets have shown buoyancy in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record levels last week. Modest gains on Monday supported the Nasdaq's trajectory towards another high.

Anticipation looms for upcoming U.S. economic reports. Wall Street banks prepare to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, coinciding with new consumer price data expected to indicate inflation growth due to tariff impacts. Wednesday will offer further insights via producer and import price reports, shaping market strategies amidst supply chain pressures.

