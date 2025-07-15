Dramatic Encounters: Police Crackdown on Gangsters in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a suspect involved in a shooting incident at Jagdish Pura, Agra, following a pre-dawn encounter on Tuesday. The suspect, Tushar, was shot and injured by police fire when he and his accomplice opened fire during the arrest attempt. While Tushar was subdued, his accomplices managed to escape the scene and evade capture, police reported.

Syed Areeb Ahmed, Agra's Assistant Commissioner of Police, disclosed to ANI that intelligence led the police to the suspect's location near Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road. The team faced gunfire upon arrival, prompting a defensive response that injured the suspect. Tushar was subsequently hospitalized for treatment as police pressed on with legal proceedings. Two accomplices remain at large, according to police sources.

In the wake of this operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force revealed the elimination of Shahrukh Pathan, a gang-affiliated sharpshooter, in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar. Also targeted in recent police operations was Naveen Kumar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, killed by a joint task force in Hapur after eluding authorities. These incidents underscore a heightened crackdown on organized crime figures in the region.

