Left Menu

Dramatic Encounters: Police Crackdown on Gangsters in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a shooting incident suspect in Agra after a dramatic encounter. The suspect, Tushar, was injured in a police shootout when he resisted arrest. His accomplices escaped. The crackdown follows similar encounters with notorious gang members linked to Mukhtar Ansari and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:09 IST
Dramatic Encounters: Police Crackdown on Gangsters in Uttar Pradesh
Syed Areeb Ahmed, Agra ACP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a suspect involved in a shooting incident at Jagdish Pura, Agra, following a pre-dawn encounter on Tuesday. The suspect, Tushar, was shot and injured by police fire when he and his accomplice opened fire during the arrest attempt. While Tushar was subdued, his accomplices managed to escape the scene and evade capture, police reported.

Syed Areeb Ahmed, Agra's Assistant Commissioner of Police, disclosed to ANI that intelligence led the police to the suspect's location near Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road. The team faced gunfire upon arrival, prompting a defensive response that injured the suspect. Tushar was subsequently hospitalized for treatment as police pressed on with legal proceedings. Two accomplices remain at large, according to police sources.

In the wake of this operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force revealed the elimination of Shahrukh Pathan, a gang-affiliated sharpshooter, in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar. Also targeted in recent police operations was Naveen Kumar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, killed by a joint task force in Hapur after eluding authorities. These incidents underscore a heightened crackdown on organized crime figures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025