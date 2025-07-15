Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Notorious Robbers, Recover Stolen Goods and Illegal Firearm

The Delhi Police have arrested two serial robbers involved in multiple offenses after a pistol-point robbery. Crucial intelligence led to their capture, resulting in the recovery of stolen goods and an illegal firearm. The Crime Branch also uncovered a major smartphone theft ring, recovering 53 high-end phones.

Delhi Police arrest two robbers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Delhi Police apprehended two notorious robbers, Vikas alias Jacky and Ankit alias Kekkad, responsible for over 45 criminal offenses, including robbery and burglary. Their arrest followed a detailed investigation launched after a Rapido driver reported a robbery at gunpoint near the Ordinance Depot.

Working meticulously, the police analyzed CCTV footage from over 500 cameras, tracking the routes of the suspects. The strategy culminated in the arrest of Vikas and Ankit, who were caught with the stolen motorcycle and an illegal firearm was found on Ankit. Their capture reflects ongoing efforts to curtail crime in the capital.

In a related operation, the Crime Branch arrested two more suspects, including a juvenile, near Japanese Park in Rohini, seizing house-breaking tools and 53 stolen premium smartphones. The suspects confessed to extensive criminal activities across Delhi, demonstrating the persistent threat posed by organized criminal networks.

