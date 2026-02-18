Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Weapon in Filmmaker Shooting Case
Mumbai police have recovered the weapon used in an attack on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. The Anti-Extortion Cell arrested 12 people, including shooter Deepak Sharma. The weapon has been sent for ballistic tests. The attack was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, aiming to instill fear.
The Mumbai police's crime branch has successfully recovered the weapon used in the recent attack on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. According to officials, this development is a significant step in the investigation.
The Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch has arrested 12 individuals, including the shooter Deepak Sharma, in connection with the shooting case. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 1 when five bullets were fired at Shetty's building in Juhu. The recovered weapon has been sent to a forensic science laboratory for a ballistic test to confirm its involvement in the crime.
Police investigations reveal that all accused were acting under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. The attack seemed designed to harm the filmmaker and assert gang supremacy. Lonkar, connected to previous high-profile cases, had claimed responsibility for this incident in a social media post. The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against the accused.
