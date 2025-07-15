Left Menu

Vanya Steels Pioneers Green Power with Rs 100 Crore Waste-to-Energy Project

Vanya Steels is investing Rs 100 crore to establish a 10 MW waste-to-energy plant in Koppal, Karnataka, aiming for completion by July 31, 2025. Utilizing Waste Heat Recovery Boiler technology, the project will transform industrial waste heat into clean power, reducing grid dependency, costs, and carbon emissions.

Vanya Steels is making strides in sustainable manufacturing by investing Rs 100 crore in a 10 MW waste-to-energy power plant. The initiative, set for completion by July 31, 2025, will be located at their Koppal facility in Karnataka, a company official confirmed.

This cutting-edge project employs Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB) technology, converting industrial waste heat into clean electricity. According to Krishan Kumar Jallan, Founder & Chairman of A-One Steel Group, this marks a significant advancement for the region.

The plant aims to repurpose heat from the steelmaking process, traditionally released into the environment, into green power. The initiative seeks to reduce grid reliance, lower operational expenses, and minimize carbon emissions, aligning with India's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

