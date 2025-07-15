Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Distortion of Anti-Infiltration Stance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Trinamool Congress of misrepresenting the state's anti-infiltration stance as anti-Bengali. The controversy surrounds demographic changes in Assam brought on by what Sarma describes as illegal immigration of Bangladeshi Muslims. Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin highlights the increasing Muslim majority in several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:52 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated dispute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has charged the Trinamool Congress with distorting his government's firm policies against what he describes as illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslims, presenting them instead as anti-Bengali sentiments. Sarma stands firmly by his administration's long-standing fight, branding the allegations as diversion tactics.

Sarma's comments arise from the Trinamool Congress's criticism of his remarks on the linkage between census language data and illegal immigration. The party accused Sarma of xenophobia, which Sarma vehemently denies, asserting that Bengali-speaking citizens comprehend and back his stance.

Additionally, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin voiced concerns over the demographic shift, suggesting that rising Muslim populations in several districts could threaten Assamese culture and demographics. He claimed a notable increase in Muslim households over recent years as evidence of ongoing infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

