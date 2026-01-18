TMC was part of UPA govt at Centre, but it did not grant classical status to Bengali language: Modi at Singur rally.
Bengali got classical language status after BJP came to power at Centre: Modi at Singur rally.
TMC helping infiltrators; your vote to BJP will ensure ouster of illegal immigrants from Bengal: PM at Singur rally.