Supreme Court Denies Deregistration of AIMIM, Allows Fresh Plea for Political Reforms

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a petition to deregister the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) as a political party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi permitted the petitioner to withdraw the plea with the liberty to file a new one addressing broader political reform issues.

The decision came after the Delhi High Court had previously dismissed a similar plea by Tirupati Narasimha Murari, contesting AIMIM's registration under the Representation of the People Act. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that AIMIM's focus on Muslim communities contradicted the secular principles required of political parties.

Justice Kant highlighted that the Constitution protects minority interests, which may not be inherently objectionable. The High Court's 2024 ruling affirmed AIMIM's legal adherence to constitutional obligations, emphasizing true faith and allegiance to the Constitution. The AIMIM President earlier criticized the Election Commission's special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

