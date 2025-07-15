Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Deregistration of AIMIM, Allows Fresh Plea for Political Reforms

The Supreme Court denied a plea seeking the deregistration of AIMIM as a political party, permitting the petitioner to withdraw and potentially file a new plea addressing broader political reform issues. The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed a similar plea, affirming AIMIM's adherence to constitutional requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:58 IST
Supreme Court Denies Deregistration of AIMIM, Allows Fresh Plea for Political Reforms
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a petition to deregister the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) as a political party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi permitted the petitioner to withdraw the plea with the liberty to file a new one addressing broader political reform issues.

The decision came after the Delhi High Court had previously dismissed a similar plea by Tirupati Narasimha Murari, contesting AIMIM's registration under the Representation of the People Act. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain argued that AIMIM's focus on Muslim communities contradicted the secular principles required of political parties.

Justice Kant highlighted that the Constitution protects minority interests, which may not be inherently objectionable. The High Court's 2024 ruling affirmed AIMIM's legal adherence to constitutional obligations, emphasizing true faith and allegiance to the Constitution. The AIMIM President earlier criticized the Election Commission's special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025