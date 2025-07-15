Himachal Pradesh's Monsoon Mayhem: Over 100 Lives Lost and Widespread Destruction

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Himachal Pradesh released a sobering report on Tuesday, highlighting the catastrophic impact of relentless rains in the region. The document confirms that 61 rain-related fatalities occurred due to landslides, flash floods, and other weather-related disasters from June 20 to July 14, 2025. The hardest-hit districts include Mandi with 17 fatalities, followed by Kangra with 14, and Kullu with 4. Additionally, natural calamities and road accidents have collectively claimed a total of 105 lives during this period.

Road accident fatalities were also alarmingly high, with Kullu reporting seven deaths, while Chamba and Solan saw six each. Infrastructure damage is widespread, affecting roads, water schemes, and power lines, leading to a financial blow of over ₹78 crore. The district of Mandi alone recorded damages totaling more than ₹10 crore.

Beyond human casualties, severe property and agricultural losses have occurred. A total of 293 homes were completely destroyed, and another 91 homes were partially damaged. Livestock losses are staggering, with over 22,000 deceased animals including 21,500 poultry birds. The report underscores the ongoing efforts of emergency response teams, who remain vigilant as restoration progresses in significantly impacted districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra.

