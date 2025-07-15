European Markets Prevail Amid U.S.-EU Trade Talk Signals

European markets experienced a modest rise on Tuesday, bolstered by improved investor sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to negotiating tariffs with the European Union. Key indices, including the STOXX 600, showed positive movement, as the focus now turns to the upcoming corporate earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3% to 548.73 points by 0840 GMT. Germany's DAX advanced 0.4%, France's CAC 40 increased by 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX dipped 0.2% and the UK's FTSE 100 remained unchanged. This follows on the heels of the EU accusing the U.S. of stonewalling a trade deal, with Europe threatening countermeasures.

Trump announced his openness to negotiations just days after escalating trade tensions with a threat of a 30% tariff on most EU imports starting August 1. Investors are now closely monitoring corporate earnings for insights into the trade war's impact, especially with ASML, a leading supplier of chip-making equipment, slated to report soon.