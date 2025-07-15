Stocks Surge Amid Global Trade Speculation and Earnings Season

Markets witnessed a global surge as investors approached a pivotal week marked by U.S. earnings announcements, inflation data, and critical trade discussions. Despite President Trump's threat to impose 30% tariffs on the EU and Mexico, hopes for negotiations kept trade concerns somewhat at bay.

U.S. indices, including MSCI's world share index, saw slight increases, bolstered by Nvidia's plans to recommence chip sales to China. Additionally, the Japanese election stirred financial markets, affecting government bond yields and prompting global investors to reassess risk parameters.

The focal point is currently on U.S. corporate earnings, especially in light of Trump's ongoing trade policies. Stakeholders remain vigilant for any significant financial impacts from tariffs. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics, including Trump's admonishment for Russia to cease Ukrainian conflict or face energy sanctions, continue to add layers of complexity.

(With inputs from agencies.)