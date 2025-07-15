US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data; focus on bank earnings
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:06 IST
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 opened higher on Tuesday after fresh inflation data, while banking heavyweights kicked off the second-quarter earnings season.
At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.63 points, or 0.03%, to 44,471.28, the S&P 500 gained 32.72 points, or 0.53%, to 6,301.28 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 195.02 points, or 0.95%, to 20,835.34.
Also Read: Market Euphoria: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Amid Trade Optimism
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nasdaq
Advertisement