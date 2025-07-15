Left Menu

Breaking the Silence: How Moths and Plants Communicate

Researchers at Tel Aviv University have discovered that insects, such as female moths, can detect ultrasonic distress signals emitted by dehydrated tomato plants. This groundbreaking finding opens new possibilities for agricultural management and pest control by using sound to monitor plant health and insect behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University have brought to light a groundbreaking discovery: plants and insects can communicate through sound. This revelation, published in the journal eLife, showcases how female moths perceive ultrasonic distress signals from dehydrated tomato plants, influencing their egg-laying behavior.

The study, led by Rya Seltzer and Guy Zer Eshel, highlights the first evidence of acoustic interaction between flora and fauna. Previous investigations by the team uncovered that stressed plants emit ultrasonic sounds, sparking insights into natural communication methods.

Implications of these findings could revolutionize agricultural practices. By harnessing sound, farmers may effectively manage crop health and control pest populations. Although these ultrasonic emissions lie beyond human auditory capabilities, they resonate with insects and select mammals, potentially altering ecological dynamics.

