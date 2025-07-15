Priyanka Gandhi Blames BJP-Led Odisha Government for Student’s Tragic End

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has attributed responsibility for the recent death of a college student in Balasore to the BJP-led Odisha government. The student reportedly faced sustained sexual harassment from her college's Head of Department, with her complaints allegedly going unaddressed.

In a pointed message on X, she criticized the BJP for a recurring trend across its ruled states, accusing them of siding with perpetrators, neglecting victims, and hindering justice. 'Another daughter in Odisha suffered for seeking justice, ultimately leading to her death,' Gandhi asserted, underlining a pattern from Delhi to UP, Manipur, and Odisha.

The student, who studied at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, self-immolated on July 12, following alleged persistent harassment. Despite reporting the abuse, she saw no remedial action taken. Her death at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14 sparked outrage, leading to the arrest of the Education Department Head and college principal.

The Congress party has responded by calling a statewide 'bandh' on July 17, advocating for accountability from the state's Education Minister, and local legislators. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das demands their resignation, urging public support for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)