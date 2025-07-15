Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Blames BJP-Led Odisha Government for Student’s Tragic End

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Odisha's BJP-led government of grave mishandling following the tragic death of a college student who self-immolated after repeated sexual harassment. The Congress leader emphasized a pattern of BJP ignoring victims and standing by accused. Following arrests, Congress demands resignations and calls for statewide protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:42 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Blames BJP-Led Odisha Government for Student’s Tragic End
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has attributed responsibility for the recent death of a college student in Balasore to the BJP-led Odisha government. The student reportedly faced sustained sexual harassment from her college's Head of Department, with her complaints allegedly going unaddressed.

In a pointed message on X, she criticized the BJP for a recurring trend across its ruled states, accusing them of siding with perpetrators, neglecting victims, and hindering justice. 'Another daughter in Odisha suffered for seeking justice, ultimately leading to her death,' Gandhi asserted, underlining a pattern from Delhi to UP, Manipur, and Odisha.

The student, who studied at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, self-immolated on July 12, following alleged persistent harassment. Despite reporting the abuse, she saw no remedial action taken. Her death at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14 sparked outrage, leading to the arrest of the Education Department Head and college principal.

The Congress party has responded by calling a statewide 'bandh' on July 17, advocating for accountability from the state's Education Minister, and local legislators. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das demands their resignation, urging public support for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025