Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Prioritizes Swift Road Repairs Post-Monsoon

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched a 24/7 initiative to repair roads damaged by monsoon rains. High emphasis is placed on timely and efficient restoration across highways and local roads, with a strict monitoring system to address public complaints swiftly through various communication channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:10 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has embarked on an urgent, around-the-clock mission to repair roads and bridges damaged by the recent heavy monsoon rains. This extensive operation spans across National Highways, State Highways, and roads in towns and villages, as per a statement from the CM's office.

During a comprehensive review via the CM Dashboard's video wall, Patel emphasized the necessity for a proactive approach to road restoration. He directed officials to promptly address all citizen complaints, ensuring the swift resumption of traffic and seamless coordination among engineers and local authorities.

CM Patel underscored the importance of monitoring citizen grievances received through various platforms, including the 'GujMarg' app and municipal apps. With a substantial 164% surge in app users over three days, the initiative has seen the resolution of the majority of complaints, highlighting the government's commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

