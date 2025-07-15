Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Prioritizes Swift Road Repairs Post-Monsoon

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has embarked on an urgent, around-the-clock mission to repair roads and bridges damaged by the recent heavy monsoon rains. This extensive operation spans across National Highways, State Highways, and roads in towns and villages, as per a statement from the CM's office.

During a comprehensive review via the CM Dashboard's video wall, Patel emphasized the necessity for a proactive approach to road restoration. He directed officials to promptly address all citizen complaints, ensuring the swift resumption of traffic and seamless coordination among engineers and local authorities.

CM Patel underscored the importance of monitoring citizen grievances received through various platforms, including the 'GujMarg' app and municipal apps. With a substantial 164% surge in app users over three days, the initiative has seen the resolution of the majority of complaints, highlighting the government's commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)