Left Menu

Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200: Draft Amendments Proposed

The Karnataka government has proposed amendments to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, setting a Rs 200 cap on cinema ticket prices across the state. This rule, applicable to all theatres and films irrespective of language, is open for public feedback before finalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:56 IST
Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200: Draft Amendments Proposed
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has drafted an amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, introduced on Tuesday, that seeks to cap cinema ticket prices at Rs 200, inclusive of entertainment tax. This pricing limit will apply uniformly across all theatres, including multiplexes, and regardless of the film language in the state.

The draft proposal, part of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, was unveiled by the Home Department under the authority granted by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964. This draft notification has been published to solicit public feedback, with a 15-day window for objections or suggestions starting from its publication in the Official Gazette.

According to the notification, a new proviso will be added to rule 55, sub-rule (6), stating that the maximum ticket cost should not exceed Rs 200. Furthermore, the amendment aims to remove Rule 146 from the existing rules of 2014, as noted in the draft document released by the state government. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025