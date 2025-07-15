Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200: Draft Amendments Proposed

The Karnataka government has drafted an amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, introduced on Tuesday, that seeks to cap cinema ticket prices at Rs 200, inclusive of entertainment tax. This pricing limit will apply uniformly across all theatres, including multiplexes, and regardless of the film language in the state.

The draft proposal, part of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, was unveiled by the Home Department under the authority granted by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964. This draft notification has been published to solicit public feedback, with a 15-day window for objections or suggestions starting from its publication in the Official Gazette.

According to the notification, a new proviso will be added to rule 55, sub-rule (6), stating that the maximum ticket cost should not exceed Rs 200. Furthermore, the amendment aims to remove Rule 146 from the existing rules of 2014, as noted in the draft document released by the state government. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)