Bihar's Political Crossroads: Change or Status Quo?
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, highlights significant discontent in Bihar's populace, with over 60% desiring change in the upcoming assembly elections. He critiques the current political landscape, particularly Congress's absence and questions the integrity of the voter list used in Lok Sabha elections.
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, emphasized on Tuesday that over 60% of Bihar's population is seeking change in the upcoming assembly elections. Speaking in Purnea, Kishor pointed out that the Congress party has a negligible presence in the state, while AIMIM is primarily an outsider, based in Hyderabad. According to him, the primary political choices for voters are Nitish Kumar-BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj.
"There's a strong desire for change among over 60% of Biharis, targeting better education, job opportunities, and a new governance system," Kishor remarked. He claimed that RJD garners votes from Muslims who avoid supporting BJP. Stressing on limited options, he outlined that voters dissatisfied with the current governance only have three choices: to maintain the status quo with Nitish-BJP, revert to RJD's past governance, or support Jan Suraaj for an honest change.
On a separate note, Kishor criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision and questioned if the voter list from the Lok Sabha elections contained many "illegals." He called on Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to justify how such individuals are residing and utilizing state facilities in Bihar.
