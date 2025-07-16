Drone Attacks Disrupt Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfields

Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region faced a series of attacks as bomb-laden drones targeted fields operated by Norwegian oil and gas company DNO. This wave of violence marks the third consecutive day of such incidents, causing material damage to facilities although no casualties have been reported.

The Tawke and Peshkabir oilfields, located near the Zakho border with Turkey, were the main targets. A previous drone strike had already halted production at the Sarsang oilfield, just before its U.S. operator signed a strategic development deal with the Iraqi government for another field.

No group has officially claimed responsibility, but Iraqi Kurdistan security sources suggest the drones may have hailed from areas controlled by Iran-backed militias. Earlier, drones damaged the water pipes at Khurmala oilfield near Erbil, intensifying security concerns in the region.