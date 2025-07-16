Left Menu

Drone Attacks Disrupt Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfields

Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region faced a third consecutive day of drone attacks, targeting DNO-operated fields. The assaults haven't caused casualties but resulted in material damages, raising concerns about regional security. Initial evidence suggests Iran-backed militias might be responsible for these attacks.

Updated: 16-07-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region faced a series of attacks as bomb-laden drones targeted fields operated by Norwegian oil and gas company DNO. This wave of violence marks the third consecutive day of such incidents, causing material damage to facilities although no casualties have been reported.

The Tawke and Peshkabir oilfields, located near the Zakho border with Turkey, were the main targets. A previous drone strike had already halted production at the Sarsang oilfield, just before its U.S. operator signed a strategic development deal with the Iraqi government for another field.

No group has officially claimed responsibility, but Iraqi Kurdistan security sources suggest the drones may have hailed from areas controlled by Iran-backed militias. Earlier, drones damaged the water pipes at Khurmala oilfield near Erbil, intensifying security concerns in the region.

