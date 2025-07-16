Left Menu

Karnataka Vs Andhra Pradesh: The Aerospace Industry Tug-of-War

Karnataka's withdrawal from a contentious land acquisition near Bengaluru airport sparks Andhra Pradesh's bid to attract aerospace industries, highlighting interstate competition. Ministers from both states emphasize their regions' industry-friendly policies, while Karnataka assures protection of farmers' interests amid public protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:31 IST
Karnataka Vs Andhra Pradesh: The Aerospace Industry Tug-of-War
Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is embroiled in a heated tussle with Andhra Pradesh over aerospace investments, following a decision to withdraw from a controversial land acquisition near Bengaluru airport. This announcement prompted Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh to lure aerospace enterprises with promises of incentives and available land, intensifying competition between the states.

Minister Santosh Lad of Karnataka, in reacting to Lokesh's overture, reassured that the state's aerospace projects remain intact and stressed the commitment to resolve matters with local farmers. The state has a history of economic dominance, he asserted, emphasizing that the project is only on hold, with farmers' voices being heard.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's decision to withdraw from acquiring 1,777 acres in Devanahalli marks a significant victory for protesting farmers. The state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reaffirmed its stance of prioritizing farmers' interests, signaling a shift in strategy amidst growing inter-state aerospace industry rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025