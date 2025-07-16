Karnataka Vs Andhra Pradesh: The Aerospace Industry Tug-of-War

The Karnataka government is embroiled in a heated tussle with Andhra Pradesh over aerospace investments, following a decision to withdraw from a controversial land acquisition near Bengaluru airport. This announcement prompted Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh to lure aerospace enterprises with promises of incentives and available land, intensifying competition between the states.

Minister Santosh Lad of Karnataka, in reacting to Lokesh's overture, reassured that the state's aerospace projects remain intact and stressed the commitment to resolve matters with local farmers. The state has a history of economic dominance, he asserted, emphasizing that the project is only on hold, with farmers' voices being heard.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's decision to withdraw from acquiring 1,777 acres in Devanahalli marks a significant victory for protesting farmers. The state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reaffirmed its stance of prioritizing farmers' interests, signaling a shift in strategy amidst growing inter-state aerospace industry rivalry.

