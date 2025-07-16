Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government for Lack of Parliamentary Consensus

Ahead of Parliament's monsoon session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for failing to ensure consensus with the opposition, stating it hampers proper functioning. Highlighting the past 11 years, Ramesh condemned the frequent introduction of bills without discussion, emphasizing the need for democratic processes in legislative matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:31 IST
Congress Criticizes Government for Lack of Parliamentary Consensus
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India's Parliament braces for its monsoon session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has voiced sharp criticism of the government, emphasizing that the proper functioning of the legislative process hinges on consensus between the ruling party and opposition. Ramesh argued that this consensus must be a government responsibility.

Ramesh expressed concern over a recurring pattern in the last 11 years where bills are often launched and pushed through the legislative process without adequate discussion. He voiced that such practices undermine democratic values, advocating for sessions where issues significant to the opposition are also addressed.

During the upcoming session, starting July 21, the government plans to present several significant bills, including amendments to taxation and sports governance laws. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, matters concerning maritime, representation of Scheduled Tribes, and income tax legislation are also on the agenda for discussion and possible ratification.

