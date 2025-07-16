Left Menu

U.S.-Indonesia Trade Agreement Signals Economic Shift

The U.S. and Indonesia have announced a new trade agreement where the U.S. will lower tariffs while Indonesia commits to purchasing U.S. energy, agricultural products, and Boeing jets. This deal aims to reduce the significant trade imbalance favoring Indonesia, with economic impacts spanning energy, agriculture, and aviation sectors.

  • Indonesia

The United States has forged a notable trade agreement with Indonesia, with President Donald Trump declaring that U.S. tariff rates will decrease from a threatened 32% to 19%. The deal involves Indonesia boosting its purchases of American airplane, energy, and farm products to counter a nearly $18 billion trade surplus Jakarta holds over Washington.

Energy forms a significant part of this agreement, with Indonesia committed to procuring $15 billion worth of U.S. energy products. Although detailed specifics weren't provided, Pertamina, Indonesia's state energy firm, confirmed signing memorandums with various U.S. corporations to enhance feedstock and crude oil procurement and explore further collaboration in the refinery industry.

In the agriculture segment, Indonesia has agreed to invest $4.5 billion in American agricultural imports, including wheat, soybeans, corn, and cotton. Agreements involve collaborations with U.S. agricultural giants such as Cargill and Archer-Daniels-Midland. Additionally, the aviation sector will see Indonesia acquiring 50 Boeing jets, with the national airline Garuda Indonesia negotiating to procure up to 75 planes, including models like the 737 MAX 8.

