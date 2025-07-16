Supreme Court Defers Decision on 'Udaipur Files'; Central Committee to Review Today
The Supreme Court has paused its decision on the release and certification of the film 'Udaipur Files', delegating the decision to a Central government committee to review at 2:30 PM today. Both the producers and petitioners argue the implications on freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial.
The Supreme Court, in a pivotal move on Wednesday, decided to defer its judgment on the controversy surrounding the release and certification of the film 'Udaipur Files'. Instead, a specially constituted Central government committee is tasked with reviewing the matter at 2:30 PM today.
During proceedings, Justice Surya Kant emphasized the urgency of the situation, directing the Central committee to expedite its decision process. The court scheduled a re-hearing for Monday, July 21, while simultaneously ensuring the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal Murder case, Mohammad Jawed, receives a fair hearing regarding his concerns of receiving an unbiased trial.
The hearing witnessed fervent arguments. Counsel for the film's producers highlighted the financial repercussions owing to a stay on its release, citing freedom of speech concerns. In contrast, petitioners contended that the film could prejudice the accused's right to a fair trial and vilifies the Muslim community. The Supreme Court, addressing the death threats received by the film's stakeholders, also allowed them to seek police protection.
