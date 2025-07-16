Left Menu

Supreme Court Defers Decision on 'Udaipur Files'; Central Committee to Review Today

The Supreme Court has paused its decision on the release and certification of the film 'Udaipur Files', delegating the decision to a Central government committee to review at 2:30 PM today. Both the producers and petitioners argue the implications on freedom of expression and the right to a fair trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:23 IST
Supreme Court Defers Decision on 'Udaipur Files'; Central Committee to Review Today
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a pivotal move on Wednesday, decided to defer its judgment on the controversy surrounding the release and certification of the film 'Udaipur Files'. Instead, a specially constituted Central government committee is tasked with reviewing the matter at 2:30 PM today.

During proceedings, Justice Surya Kant emphasized the urgency of the situation, directing the Central committee to expedite its decision process. The court scheduled a re-hearing for Monday, July 21, while simultaneously ensuring the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal Murder case, Mohammad Jawed, receives a fair hearing regarding his concerns of receiving an unbiased trial.

The hearing witnessed fervent arguments. Counsel for the film's producers highlighted the financial repercussions owing to a stay on its release, citing freedom of speech concerns. In contrast, petitioners contended that the film could prejudice the accused's right to a fair trial and vilifies the Muslim community. The Supreme Court, addressing the death threats received by the film's stakeholders, also allowed them to seek police protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025