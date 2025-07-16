Trump's Tariffs Threaten South Africa's Workforce

The recent imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on South Africa is predicted to result in significant job losses, potentially reaching 100,000, according to central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Particularly, the agriculture and automotive sectors are posed to bear the brunt of the 30% tariff starting August 1. In an interview with local radio station 702, Kganyago highlighted the devastating impact of these tariffs on industries utilizing low-skilled labor in agriculture—specifically focusing on citrus fruit, table grapes, and wines.

Statistics revealed a concerning 80% drop in South African car exports to the U.S., following tariffs imposed in April. The nation, already struggling with a high unemployment rate, faces further challenges unless alternative measures are implemented.