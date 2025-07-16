Left Menu

Crisil Projects CPI Inflation at 4% Amid Volatile Global Conditions

Crisil projects that CPI-based inflation will average 4% this financial year amid favorable monsoon forecasts and subdued non-food inflation due to lower commodity prices. With GDP growth predicted at 6.5%, factors like monsoon adequacy and repo rate cuts may support the economy despite global volatility affecting capital flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:40 IST
Crisil Projects CPI Inflation at 4% Amid Volatile Global Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI-based inflation is anticipated to average around 4% this year, as per the latest Crisil report, marking a decrease from last year's 4.6%. Favorable monsoon forecasts and lower commodity prices are expected to keep food and non-food inflation in check.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) uses the CPI as a primary mechanism for inflation targeting. Crisil forecasts GDP growth at 6.5%, cautioning against risks from US tariff policies that may affect exports while highlighting domestic growth drivers like a favorable monsoon and reduced repo rates.

While liquidity remains supportive, capital flow volatility is expected due to global uncertainties. The MPC's recent 50 basis point cut has adjusted the repo rate to 5.5%. Global unrest affecting crude oil prices is significantly impacting bond yields, equity markets, and currency dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025