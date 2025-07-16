Left Menu

JioBlackRock's Mutual Fund Venture Clears Regulatory Hurdle

JioBlackRock Asset Management, a partnership between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has secured Sebi's approval to introduce four mutual fund schemes. The schemes encompass equity and debt-oriented index funds. The company had earlier concluded its first New Fund Offer, amassing Rs 17,800 crore from diverse investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:54 IST
JioBlackRock's Mutual Fund Venture Clears Regulatory Hurdle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JioBlackRock Asset Management, a collaborative venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has obtained approval from India's market regulator, Sebi, to roll out four new mutual fund schemes.

The newly approved funds include three equity-oriented index funds and one debt-oriented option: the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index Fund, Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, and Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund.

Previously, the asset management firm closed its inaugural New Fund Offer (NFO), attracting significant interest that culminated in Rs 17,800 crore in investments, sourced from a mix of cash and debt mutual fund schemes. The NFO drew participation from over 90 institutional investors and more than 67,000 retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025