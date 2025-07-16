Left Menu

SEBI Grants Three-Year Renewal to MCXCCL

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has renewed the recognition of Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd. (MCXCCL) as a clearing corporation for three years, starting July 31, 2025, and ending July 30, 2028. This move supports trade, the securities market, and public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:11 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted a three-year renewal of recognition to the Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd (MCXCCL) as a clearing corporation. This renewal will extend from July 31, 2025, until July 30, 2028.

According to SEBI's notification issued on Monday, the renewal aims to support the interests of trade, the securities market, and the public. The decision followed a thorough evaluation of MCXCCL's application.

MCXCCL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), continues to play a crucial role in the market following the regulator's decision.

