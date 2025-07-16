Drone Strikes Rattle Iraq's Kurdistan Oilfields

Several oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have halted production following substantial damage from drone attacks, according to regional government reports. The attacks, which marked the third consecutive day of aerial assaults by unidentified parties, have left significant infrastructural damage.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has suspended production at the Shaikan field, one of Kurdistan's largest oil discoveries, after the most recent attacks. Although no group has claimed responsibility, the field's closure reflects heightened tensions in the region. Gulf Keystone confirmed that protective measures have been implemented for staff, though their assets remain intact.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources reported the attacks targeted multiple oil fields, including Tawke, Peshkabour, and Ain Sifni. DNO, which operates Tawke and Peshkabour, also halted production temporarily. Preliminary investigations suggest the drones may have originated from regions controlled by Iran-backed militias, intensifying security concerns in the area.

