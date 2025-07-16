Left Menu

Drone Strikes Rattle Iraq's Kurdistan Oilfields

Several oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region ceased production due to significant damage from drone attacks. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shut down the Shaikan field, while DNO and Hunt Oil also halted operations. The attacks, attributed to bomb-dropping drones, aimed to disrupt Kurdistan's economic infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:12 IST
Drone Strikes Rattle Iraq's Kurdistan Oilfields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several oilfields in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region have halted production following substantial damage from drone attacks, according to regional government reports. The attacks, which marked the third consecutive day of aerial assaults by unidentified parties, have left significant infrastructural damage.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has suspended production at the Shaikan field, one of Kurdistan's largest oil discoveries, after the most recent attacks. Although no group has claimed responsibility, the field's closure reflects heightened tensions in the region. Gulf Keystone confirmed that protective measures have been implemented for staff, though their assets remain intact.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Natural Resources reported the attacks targeted multiple oil fields, including Tawke, Peshkabour, and Ain Sifni. DNO, which operates Tawke and Peshkabour, also halted production temporarily. Preliminary investigations suggest the drones may have originated from regions controlled by Iran-backed militias, intensifying security concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025