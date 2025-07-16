India Celebrates Space Triumph as Group Captain Shukla Returns from Historic ISS Mission
The Central Cabinet celebrated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return after his pioneering mission aboard the ISS. As India's first astronaut on the ISS, Shukla's achievements include groundbreaking experiments in microgravity, elevating India’s global status in space. The mission supports India's ambitions like Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.
In a moment of national pride, the Central Cabinet, on Wednesday, joined the nation in welcoming back Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from his groundbreaking mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Cabinet resolution honoring Shukla, who safely returned to Earth on July 15, marking a monumental achievement for India in space exploration.
Launched on June 25 as the Mission Pilot, Shukla's journey marks the first time an Indian astronaut has ventured to the ISS, setting a historic precedent. The Cabinet expressed its accolades towards the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the dedicated community of scientists and engineers whose tireless dedication enabled this feat.
During his mission, Shukla collaborated with the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73, leading pioneering research in microgravity on topics like muscle regeneration and microbial growth, which are pivotal for future space endeavors. These findings strengthen India's global stature in space and align with ambitious projects like Gaganyaan. Shukla's mission is a stepping stone to India's aspirations in human spaceflight and the pursuit of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.
Recent landmarks, including Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon landing and the Aditya-L1's solar explorations, further bolster India's expanding influence in the cosmos, celebrated annually on India's National Space Day.
