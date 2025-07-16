Rising Tensions in Amritsar: Investigations Uncover Potential Threats

The Amritsar police have registered an FIR following a surge in bomb threat emails, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar confirmed that authorities reacted promptly by filing the case and are currently probing subsequent threatening messages.

Police reported receiving five alarming emails, prompting immediate security protocols to safeguard the public. 'We have gathered responses from relevant companies and accessed some IP addresses,' Bhullar stated. Initial investigations suggest links pointing towards South India.

Amidst these threats, the police, aided by the Border Security Force, executed high-level security assessments across Amritsar, with bomb squads on alert. Despite the alarm, officials assure residents of their safety.

This tension follows another bomb threat targeting the sacred Golden Temple. Enhanced security measures were deployed, including a dog squad. Pratap Singh of the SGPC has urged for stringent actions against the perpetrators while calming the public's fears, affirming safety for devotees.

