Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Amritsar: Investigations Uncover Potential Threats

Amritsar police intensify investigation into bomb threat emails, reinforcing security measures at key locations, including the Golden Temple. A series of emails hint at a South Indian connection, prompting further inquiry and the mobilization of security forces to ensure public safety amid rising concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:50 IST
Rising Tensions in Amritsar: Investigations Uncover Potential Threats
Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Amritsar police have registered an FIR following a surge in bomb threat emails, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar confirmed that authorities reacted promptly by filing the case and are currently probing subsequent threatening messages.

Police reported receiving five alarming emails, prompting immediate security protocols to safeguard the public. 'We have gathered responses from relevant companies and accessed some IP addresses,' Bhullar stated. Initial investigations suggest links pointing towards South India.

Amidst these threats, the police, aided by the Border Security Force, executed high-level security assessments across Amritsar, with bomb squads on alert. Despite the alarm, officials assure residents of their safety.

This tension follows another bomb threat targeting the sacred Golden Temple. Enhanced security measures were deployed, including a dog squad. Pratap Singh of the SGPC has urged for stringent actions against the perpetrators while calming the public's fears, affirming safety for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025