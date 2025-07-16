Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Navigates Volatile Markets for Q2 Profit Gain

Morgan Stanley posted a profit beyond Wall Street's expectations despite a revenue dip in investment banking, spurred by volatile markets under Trump's trade policies. CEO Ted Pick noted significant divisions between the quarter's halves, with volatile beginnings and a capital markets rebound at the end.

16-07-2025
Morgan Stanley has surpassed Wall Street's profit expectations for the second quarter, largely thanks to favorable trading conditions in volatile markets, despite a drop in investment banking revenue. The fluctuations were tied to U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs announcement, pushing investors to adjust portfolios amidst the instability.

CEO Ted Pick highlighted the quarter's disparity, mentioning an initial period of uncertainty from U.S. trade policies, followed by a revived engagement in the capital markets. Despite a troubling start, Morgan Stanley's traders capitalized on the fluctuating markets, pulling in revenue exceeding previous years, while competitors like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also reported strong trading performances.

Morgan Stanley's advisory revenue took a hit from fewer mergers and acquisitions, yet optimistic company forecasts hint at potential growth within M&A and IPO spheres. Equally, the bank's equity underwriting surged by 42%, taking lead roles in notable IPOs and investments like fintech behemoth Chime. Meanwhile, conversations around future acquisitions linger, as Morgan Stanley navigates potential changes in capital requirements.

