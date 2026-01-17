Sellwin Traders Eyes Major Stake in Last-Mile Delivery Firm Myzek Logistics

Kolkata-based Sellwin Traders announced a significant move on Saturday with plans to acquire a stake in the app-driven last-mile delivery company, Myzek Logistics.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entails a strategic equity partnership starting with a 20% acquisition, potentially increasing to 35%.

The deal, pending regulatory approval and definite agreements, will be realized through a share-swap at Rs 15 per share. This reflects a strategic push for Sellwin, given its current stock price of Rs 8.93 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)