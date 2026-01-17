Left Menu

Sellwin Traders Eyes Major Stake in Last-Mile Delivery Firm Myzek Logistics

Sellwin Traders plans to acquire up to a 20% stake in Myzek Logistics, known for its last-mile delivery services under the brand Dropon Deck, with an option to eventually raise the stake to 35%. This move will involve a share-swap deal at Rs 15 per share upon regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata-based Sellwin Traders announced a significant move on Saturday with plans to acquire a stake in the app-driven last-mile delivery company, Myzek Logistics.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entails a strategic equity partnership starting with a 20% acquisition, potentially increasing to 35%.

The deal, pending regulatory approval and definite agreements, will be realized through a share-swap at Rs 15 per share. This reflects a strategic push for Sellwin, given its current stock price of Rs 8.93 per share.

