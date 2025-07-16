Left Menu

IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Telangana Braces for Rain

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in Telangana with forecasts of light to moderate rainfall. Hyderabad is expected to see increased rainfall starting Thursday. Other regions such as Kerala and Karnataka will experience heavy rain as a low-pressure system moves northward, affecting weather patterns across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:41 IST
K Nagaratna, Director, Hyderabad Meteorological Centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. According to K. Nagaratna, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the synoptic situation shows a monsoon trough stretching from North West Rajasthan to South West Bihar, influencing weather conditions in Telangana.

Nagaratna highlighted that several areas could experience heavy rainfall during this period, with Hyderabad seeing an escalation in rainfall activity from Thursday. "Today, Hyderabad might only witness a light drizzle, but the situation will intensify starting tomorrow," she remarked.

The IMD also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 16-22 over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Karnataka, with scattered spells in Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Meanwhile, a depression over North Rajasthan has moved northwest and weakened. Heavy rainfalls were recorded in Uttarakhand and Maharashtra's Konkan and ghat regions.

