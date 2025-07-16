Punjab Seeks Immediate Release of Funds for Rural Development

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi for the release of Rs 9,000 crore in pending Rural Development Fund and market fees. The non-release of funds has impacted rural infrastructure development. Mann also highlighted storage space shortages for rice grains and the need for improved logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called for intervention from Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to secure the release of over Rs 9,000 crore. These pending funds, related to the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and market fees, are vital for the state's rural infrastructure and agricultural development.

During the meeting at Joshi's residence, Mann emphasized the long-standing issue of unreleased RDF since the Kharif Marketing Season (2021-22) and inadequate market fees allowance since the Rabi Marketing Season (2022-23). He stressed the essential role of RDF in promoting agriculture and enhancing rural storage and marketing infrastructure.

Mann further elaborated on challenges due to insufficient storage space, causing delays in rice transportation. He suggested converting wheat godowns to rice storages and raised concerns about the de-linked 'arthia' commission from the MSP. With quick resolutions needed, Mann called for a strategic nationwide adaptation to mitigate ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

