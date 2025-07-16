Tragedy Amidst Cyber Harassment: Family of Deceased Student Seeks Justice

The family of a deceased 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan College has sought police protection following cyber harassment allegations. The woman's brother filed a police complaint naming four individuals who are allegedly leveraging the tragedy for political purposes.

The brother's complaint highlights the family's intense mental distress, with derogatory remarks and character assassinations of the deceased flooding social media. The harassment comes after the woman's death, which resulted from setting herself on fire following unresolved allegations of sexual harassment.

Police have arrested two individuals, including the accused teacher and the college principal, for abetment and sexual harassment. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with authorities verifying the allegations made in the complaint.