Brazil Promises Affordable Solutions for COP30 Accommodations Amid High Demand

Brazil assures that affordable accommodations will be available for the COP30 summit attendees in Belem, despite initial concerns over room shortages. With innovative solutions, including cruise ship cabins and a dedicated booking website, Brazil aims to accommodate the influx of delegates from around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the United Nations climate summit, COP30, approaches, Brazil has declared its readiness to provide sufficient accommodations in Belem, the host city, despite the initial shortfall in listings. The government has strategized to meet the demands of delegations, particularly from developing nations, by ensuring affordable lodging options.

Valter Correia, Brazil's special secretary for COP30, emphasized the importance of accessibility, stressing that smaller nations most affected by climate change should not be excluded due to cost barriers. Brazil, hosting the event for the first time in years, focuses on raising awareness about deforestation and the Amazon through this platform.

Efforts for additional accommodations include utilizing private homes, hotels, schools, and cruise ship cabins. Moreover, a new booking site offers discounted rates for developing countries, with plans to expand availability to all attendees soon. Price gouging remains a concern, but Brazil aims to address it while balancing the economic aspects.

