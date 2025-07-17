Left Menu

Nestlé's Green Revolution: Massive Reforestation in Brazil

Nestlé, in collaboration with re.green and Barry Callebaut, has announced ambitious reforestation projects in Brazil, aiming to plant 11 million trees across 8,000 hectares. The initiative supports Nestlé’s net-zero goal by 2050 and reinforces the sustainability of supply chains for cocoa and coffee production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 08:30 IST
Nestlé has launched significant environmental restoration projects in Brazil, aligning with its global carbon-neutral goals. The initiative involves partnerships with reforestation startup re.green and Swiss chocolatier Barry Callebaut, marking a substantial investment in Brazil's growing reforestation industry.

Spanning over 8,000 hectares, the projects will see the planting of 11 million trees. A major part of this endeavor focuses on Bahia, where 3.3 million native Atlantic rainforest species will be introduced, generating 880,000 carbon credits. The Barry Callebaut partnership will convert 6,000 hectares into agroforestry systems primarily for cocoa production.

Nestlé Brasil's Business Transformation and ESG director, Barbara Sapunar, emphasized the projects' significance in achieving decarbonization targets and enhancing supply chain resilience. The investments, partially funded by Brazilian billionaire Joao Moreira Salles, aim to establish sustainable practices in key agricultural sectors.

