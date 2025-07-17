Left Menu

Relentless Rains Halt Amarnath Yatra Amid Safety Repairs

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily halted from Pahalgam and Baltal due to continuous rainfall, prompting urgent repairs. Pilgrims can descend with security measures in place. The pilgrimage, underway since July 3, has attracted over 2.47 lakh devotees and may exceed expectations despite previous security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:37 IST
Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims arrive during Shri Amarnath Yatra (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Amarnath Yatra is facing a temporary suspension owing to relentless rainfall, officials announced, affecting routes from the prominent Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Authorities are prioritizing repair efforts to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, stated Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

Commissioner Bidhuri emphasized that the incessant rains over the past days have necessitated urgent track maintenance. Consequently, he declared that pilgrim movements toward the sacred cave are halted today. However, provisions have been made for those departing Baltal under stringent security deployment.

Meanwhile, pilgrims stationed overnight at Panchtarni camp are cleared to proceed to Baltal, accompanied by the Border Roads Organisation and Mountain Rescue Teams. With the pilgrimage optimistically resuming as weather permits, over 2.47 lakh devotees have so far participated. The Yatra, set to end on August 9, could surpass records, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reflecting resilient turnout despite prior threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

