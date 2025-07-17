Relentless Rains Halt Amarnath Yatra Amid Safety Repairs

The renowned Amarnath Yatra is facing a temporary suspension owing to relentless rainfall, officials announced, affecting routes from the prominent Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Authorities are prioritizing repair efforts to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, stated Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

Commissioner Bidhuri emphasized that the incessant rains over the past days have necessitated urgent track maintenance. Consequently, he declared that pilgrim movements toward the sacred cave are halted today. However, provisions have been made for those departing Baltal under stringent security deployment.

Meanwhile, pilgrims stationed overnight at Panchtarni camp are cleared to proceed to Baltal, accompanied by the Border Roads Organisation and Mountain Rescue Teams. With the pilgrimage optimistically resuming as weather permits, over 2.47 lakh devotees have so far participated. The Yatra, set to end on August 9, could surpass records, as per Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reflecting resilient turnout despite prior threats.

