Left Menu

ED Probes Press Club Transactions Amid High-Profile Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Ernakulam Press Club regarding transactions linked to a 'family meet' organized by fraud accused Monson Mavunkal. Meanwhile, ED also conducts raids in connection with the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case, investigating potential money laundering and foreign funding concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:41 IST
ED Probes Press Club Transactions Amid High-Profile Fraud Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially notified the Ernakulam Press Club, seeking full disclosure on transactions linked to a 'family meet' organized by Monson Mavunkal, currently embroiled in legal troubles. The ED's request is part of a broader investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) concerning Mavunkal, who is under scrutiny for multiple fraudulent activities.

The enforcement authorities are scrutinizing the financial underpinnings of the said event, seeking bank account details of the press club and exploring the source of funds used for the gathering. Mavunkal, arrested by the Crime Branch in late 2021, stands accused of defrauding individuals of Rs 10 crore by using counterfeit bank documents and dubious narratives of overseas assets.

Simultaneously, the ED has initiated extensive searches related to the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case. Raids are being executed at 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, probing potential illicit financial channels and foreign contributions associated with religious conversions and activities jeopardizing national harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025