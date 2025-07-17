ED Probes Press Club Transactions Amid High-Profile Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has officially notified the Ernakulam Press Club, seeking full disclosure on transactions linked to a 'family meet' organized by Monson Mavunkal, currently embroiled in legal troubles. The ED's request is part of a broader investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) concerning Mavunkal, who is under scrutiny for multiple fraudulent activities.

The enforcement authorities are scrutinizing the financial underpinnings of the said event, seeking bank account details of the press club and exploring the source of funds used for the gathering. Mavunkal, arrested by the Crime Branch in late 2021, stands accused of defrauding individuals of Rs 10 crore by using counterfeit bank documents and dubious narratives of overseas assets.

Simultaneously, the ED has initiated extensive searches related to the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case. Raids are being executed at 14 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, probing potential illicit financial channels and foreign contributions associated with religious conversions and activities jeopardizing national harmony.

