High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, in custody since December, is scheduled for a bail hearing on January 17 regarding a fraud case. Alleged of misusing his position for personal gain, Thakur's previous bail plea was denied. The anticipatory bail plea of his wife, Nutan, will also be addressed that day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:38 IST
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, the bail plea of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur is set to be heard on January 17 at the Deoria district court. Thakur, detained since last December over fraud allegations, faces accusations of manipulating records to acquire an industrial plot for his wife.

The case traces back to a complaint by Sanjay Sharma of Lucknow, leading to the arrest of Thakur by the Special Investigation Team. While his initial bail plea was rejected by the chief judicial magistrate, Thakur's defense has now submitted a fresh application seeking rapid judicial scrutiny.

Coinciding with Thakur's hearing, the court will also consider the anticipatory bail plea of Nutan Thakur, his wife, on the same day. The decisions hold significant implications for the ongoing investigation and the reputation of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

