Crime Surge in Bihar Sparks Safety Concerns

Bihar grapples with safety issues as back-to-back criminal incidents raise alarm. A prisoner was shot in a hospital by unidentified assailants, while a young man was brutally murdered in his village, causing public outrage. Authorities assure investigations and actions to address these unsettling events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:47 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Bihar government for the alarming state of safety in the region after a shocking hospital shooting in Patna. A prisoner, Chandan Mishra, known for his criminal past, was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants within the hospital premises, prompting serious questions about security measures.

Authorities have attributed the shooting to rival gangs, with Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma and IG Jitendra Rana confirming the incident. Investigations are underway to identify the culprits, with suspicions pointing towards potential involvement of security personnel. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha assured thorough investigations to ensure justice.

On the same day, another heinous crime shook the region. The body of a young man, Shivam, was discovered outside his home, with signs of a brutal attack. This surge in violence has left the community reeling, demanding swift and decisive action from law enforcement to restore public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

