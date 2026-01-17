Judicial Magistrate's Wife Survives Attempted Shooting in Jharkhand

A shooting incident involving the wife of a judicial magistrate has sparked concerns in Jharkhand's Godda district. The 25-year-old woman was traveling with her brother when assailants on a bike targeted them Saturday evening, police reported.

According to Pathargama Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Shiv Dayal, the perpetrators, also on a bike, trailed and accosted the siblings in an isolated area, firing three shots. Two bullets narrowly missed the victim, while one lodged in her back, leading to her emergency transfer to multiple hospitals in search of urgent medical care.

Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar stated that it's too early to conclude any motivations, despite the victim's relatives alleging involvement of her husband due to a protracted divorce dispute. Authorities are pursuing numerous leads as the woman's condition remains stable.