Torrential Rains Trigger Landslide and Chaos in Mangaluru

Heavy rainfall in Mangaluru, Karnataka, led to a landslide and significant disruptions on a major roadway. Additionally, a compound wall collapse caused extensive damage to nearby two-wheelers. More information is expected as local authorities assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:20 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Mangaluru, Karnataka, heavy rainfall on Thursday resulted in a landslide, creating a major roadblock in the Bejal area. The torrential downpour has caused significant disruption for commuters and residents.

Further complicating the situation, a compound wall in the area collapsed due to the relentless rain. Several two-wheeler vehicles parked nearby suffered severe damage, leaving the owners in distress.

Local authorities are working to clear the debris and restore normalcy, while awaiting further details on the incident. As updates unfold, residents are advised to exercise caution in affected areas. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

