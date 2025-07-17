Left Menu

Regulatory Conflict Looms Over WestBridge's Dual Stakes in Health Insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) may restrict Kiwi General Insurance from offering retail health products due to potential conflicts of interest. WestBridge Capital, a major stakeholder, also holds substantial shares in Star Health, leading standalone health insurer. This raises concerns around corporate governance and policyholder protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:44 IST
Regulatory Conflict Looms Over WestBridge's Dual Stakes in Health Insurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) faces a potential conflict of interest issue as WestBridge Capital holds significant stakes in both Kiwi General Insurance and Star Health, a leading standalone health insurance provider. Industry experts suggest that Irdai may restrict Kiwi's retail health offerings to prevent direct competition.

Under current regulations, promoters cannot hold stakes in similar nature insurance firms. With WestBridge's 60% stake in Kiwi and 40% in Star Health, concerns arise over corporate governance and market implications. Both investors and policyholders are keenly watching as Irdai considers its regulatory stance.

Industry insiders speculate on potential outcomes, including stake dilution or even a merger between the two companies. Meanwhile, the timing of Kiwi's license—amid upcoming legislative changes to insurance laws—adds further intrigue to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025