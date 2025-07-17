India's Strategic Shift in Oil Imports: Navigating Global Sanctions

India has downplayed the potential threat of US-imposed sanctions on nations importing Russian oil, expressing confidence in its ability to source from alternative suppliers.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the nation, which ranks as the world's third-largest oil importer, remains prepared to substitute Russian supplies with oil from other countries as needed.

Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern oil, India has seen Russia become its predominant supplier over the past three years. Nonetheless, the nation is actively securing new partnerships with countries like Guyana, Brazil, and Canada in light of Western sanctions against Moscow post-Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)